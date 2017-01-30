Woman rescued after car sunk in pond on Florence Darlington Technical College campus

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – West Florence firefighters and Florence police rescued a woman whose car was fully submerged in a pond on Florence Darlington Technical College’s campus Monday morning at 4:04, according to the fire department’s press release.

The woman was on top of the car when safety personnel arrived on the scene, the release states.

Firefighters found a single-vehicle collision, where the vehicle went off the roadway and into the pond on FDTC's campus.

The woman was rescued and transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to the release.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

