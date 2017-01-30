UPDATE: Horry, Darlington counties issue outdoor burning ban - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

UPDATE: Horry, Darlington counties issue outdoor burning ban

By Freddi Rivers, Digital Producer
Connect

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Government has issued a burning ban for the unincorporated areas of the county on Monday due to low relative humidity and wind speeds, according to a press release.

Outdoor burning is strictly prohibited until further notice. If outdoor burning occurs, it would be in violation of the law.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Monday, Darlington County officials issued a burn ban as well.

According to a Darlington County press release, weather conditions are extremely dangerous due to a lack of rain, low humidity, and increased winds. That makes outdoor burning very dangerous to manage.

