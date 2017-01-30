UPDATE: Horry, Darlington counties issue outdoor burning ban

According to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Stacie Suggs Odom, 39, was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree arson and three counts of ill treatment of animals.More >>
One person has been arrested in connection with a weekend shooting at a Loris club that left one person dead.More >>
Work to tear down the Palace Theatre continued on Wednesday, with the building’s signature dome coming down.More >>
A 16-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the burglary at the Marathon Gas Station in Darlington County. Investigators picked up the juvenile at the Alfred Rush Academy alternative school in Florence, where he is or was a student, confirmed Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
An Horry County man is behind bars, charged with attempted murder, after shooting at a family outside their home in the Conway area Tuesday night. According to a police report, 50 year-old Auburn Chestnut shot at his neighbors across the street from his home at about 8 p.m. The report states Chestnut said "Let's get loud mother [expletive]," then fired rounds from a .45-caliber handgun while a woman was outside with her children.More >>
The suspected gunman and another person are dead in what police called a murder-suicide at North Lake College in Irving, TX.More >>
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.More >>
Hours before 1-year-old Semaj Crosby vanished, investigators had said Illinois Department of Children and Family Services visited the Joliet Township home.More >>
No, it's not Walter White, but the similarity to the fictional character is undeniable.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
The officer was terminated on Tuesday for violating department policies in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards, the police chief said.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>
Officials announced that federal investigators have declined to charge two Baton Rouge police officers with civil rights violations in relation to the shooting death of Alton Sterling.More >>
A media spokesperson with Governor John Bel Edwards office has said that the Department of Justice will release its decision in the Alton Sterling investigation Wednesday morning.More >>
