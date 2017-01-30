Two men accused of selling heroin, cocaine out of Bay View Resort

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two men are accused of selling drugs out of the Bay View Resort, located at 504 North Ocean Blvd., according to a report by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

On Friday, police observed the suspects, Benjamin J. Bright and Anthony T. Morrison, walking toward a vehicle, said police.

When officers approached them, Morrison, who was wearing a backpack tuned away and started to walk in another direction.

Then when police pulled up to Morrison in an unmarked police car, he ran off and threw down his backpack, the report states.

Police eventually captured Morrison and identified him as the suspect who was selling narcotics from a room at the Bay View Resort.

Officers searched the backpack and found cocaine, heroin, marijuana, and other drugs.

Bright had $802 on him, the report states.

Both suspects were arrested on a number of drug charges, according to online records.

Bright was also wanted by Myrtle Beach police on outstanding warrants connected to a narcotics complaint at 5th Avenue North and the Boardwalk.

In that case, police found a blue pill containing heroin, according to the police report.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.