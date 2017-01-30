SCDOT announces overnight lane closure on SC-22 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – There will be an overnight lane closure on SC-22 in Horry County Monday from 7:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m., according to South Carolina Department of Transportation’s press release.

Crews will be installing automatic traffic recorder equipment, causing the eastbound right lane to close at mile marker 16-17. Upon completion, the right lane will reopen and the left lane will close at the same location.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.