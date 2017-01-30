SCDOT announces overnight lane closure on SC-22 in Horry County

Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue used the soon-to-be-demolished Palace Theatre for some real-world training Tuesday. Some of the department’s crews used the building to do forcible entry training to teach the firefighters how to get into a locked door, or one that’s difficult to get into, according to a Facebook post from MBFR.More >>
Changes to elementary, middle and high school lunches are coming nationwide. The Trump Administration is ready to unwind some of former First Lady Michelle Obama's school lunch rules after push back from school districts.More >>
Firefighters responded to a fire at a mobile home under construction in the Centenary community in Marion County Wednesday morning. The Marion Rural Fire Department was alerted to the fire on Alice Avenue at about 3:40 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the department.More >>
At a special meeting Tuesday morning, Myrtle Beach city leaders decided to delay the decision change parts of Ocean Boulevard from four lanes of vehicle traffic to two after opposition from several business owners.More >>
Florence police and the Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating after a body was found while responding to a shooting late Monday. Officers were called to the 813 W Marion Street at 11:07 p.m. in reference to a shooting incident, according to Lieutenant Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Once on scene, officers found a deceased man outside, said Brandt.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
The officer was terminated on Tuesday for violating department policies in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards, the police chief said.More >>
Hours before 1-year-old Semaj Crosby vanished, investigators had said Illinois Department of Children and Family Services visited the Joliet Township home.More >>
A virus carried by ticks is spreading, and could become a major public health concern.More >>
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.More >>
Officers found 28-year-old Daniel Clark and 15-year-old Trinity Quinn near the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Charlotte Pike around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.More >>
Police in suburban Dallas are acknowledging that a video showing an officer fatally shooting a black 15-year-old contradicts the department's original account of the incident.More >>
The mother says all she felt at the time was pure terror.More >>
