UPDATE: Body found near Dillon County highway identified

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found near S.C. 38 on Sunday.

According to Captain Cliff Arnette, the body was found just before dark in a wooded area in the Oak Grove area.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley said the man has been identified as Keith Caulder, 43, of the Mullins area. 

Grimsley added the exact cause of death remains under investigation. 

