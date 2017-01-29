One person hospitalized after vehicle turns over on N. Ocean Blvd.

At a special meeting Tuesday morning, Myrtle Beach city leaders decided to delay the decision change parts of Ocean Boulevard from four lanes of vehicle traffic to two after opposition from several business owners.More >>
Florence police and the Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating after a body was found while responding to a shooting late Monday. Officers were called to the 813 W Marion Street at 11:07 p.m. in reference to a shooting incident, according to Lieutenant Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Once on scene, officers found a deceased man outside, said Brandt.More >>
The Horry County Council voted to keep the 1.5 percent hospitality fee beyond its 2022 sunset and use the funds to pay for future projects, which could include Interstate 73.More >>
There is now more money available for people who live in Horry County and have flood insurance.More >>
Police continue to look for information into a weekend fire that appears to have been intentionally set at a closed business in Surfside Beach.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
