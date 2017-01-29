One person hospitalized after vehicle turns over on N. Ocean Blvd.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – One person was taken to the hospital after their car flipped on North Ocean Boulevard Sunday.

According to Myrtle Beach Fire Battallion Chief Thom Vandemark, crews responded to 1708 North Ocean Boulevard, in front of the Atlantica Resort, around 4:30 p.m.

The car hit a curb, and then a palm tree and flipped over. One of its two passengers was taken to the hospital.

