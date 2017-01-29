One person hospitalized after vehicle turns over on N. Ocean Blv - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

One person hospitalized after vehicle turns over on N. Ocean Blvd.

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – One person was taken to the hospital after their car flipped on North Ocean Boulevard Sunday.

According to Myrtle Beach Fire Battallion Chief Thom Vandemark, crews responded to 1708 North Ocean Boulevard, in front of the Atlantica Resort, around 4:30 p.m.

The car hit a curb, and then a palm tree and flipped over. One of its two passengers was taken to the hospital.

    The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

