House fire in Myrtle Beach under investigation after reigniting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Fire Department is investigating a house fire that started Saturday night and reignited Sunday morning.

Battalion Chief Thom Vandemark said the fire started at a single-family house in the 900 block of Fourth Avenue North in the kitchen around 9 p.m.

Crews responded to a fire at the same address Sunday morning.

The American Red Cross is providing financial assistance to the two homeowners, including food, clothing, lodging, and other essentials.

