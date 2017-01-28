NEW DETAILS: Three arrested after police respond to shots fired call in Myrtle Beach

Francis Marion University is marking a major milestone by adding its first doctoral program.More >>
One man was arrested after drugs and a stolen gun were allegedly discovered following a chase in the Hartsville area on Monday.More >>
The Myrtle Beach City Council voted to continue first reading of a proposed ordinance that would ban potentially offensive and inappropriate items from being sold in shops along the downtown boardwalk.More >>
According to Jill Michaels, managing director of the state’s Palmetto Poison Center, year-to-date, there has been a 30 percent increase in snake bite calls compared to the same period in 2016.More >>
A crash on U.S. 17 north of the city of Georgetown will back up traffic for the next few hours.More >>
A virus carried by ticks is spreading, and could become a major public health concern.More >>
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
Police say a gunman despondent over a breakup opened fire at a poolside birthday party and phoned his ex-girlfriend as he shot strangers, killing one woman and wounding six other partygoers before he was killed by officers.More >>
A Picayune man says the funeral home hired to cremate his spouse refused to do so after finding out the men were a couple. Now he's suing with the hope that no one else will have to go through what happened to him.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>
The former North Charleston police officer accused of shooting and killing a man who fled a traffic stop pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal civil rights charge.More >>
Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.More >>
Agreement will keep Coach Saban as the Crimson Tide’s head coach though January 31, 2025.More >>
The number of calls to the Carolinas Poison Center (CPC) about snake bites has increased nearly four-fold from what the center was seeing this time last year.More >>
