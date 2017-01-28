NEW DETAILS: Three arrested after police respond to shots fired call in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Three men were arrested on gun and drugs charges after Myrtle Beach police responded to a shots fired call Saturday night.

According to a MBPD incident report, after an officer on patrol heard gunshots coming from a house in the 300 block of Second Avenue North, other officers set up a perimeter around the house.

A man, Zackery Geordon Eichenberger, 29, came out the front door and was detained. He said another man in the house had fired the gun, but the person he named was discovered by police to be in Florence at the time. He was then placed under arrest for hindering an investigation and taken to jail.

A gunshot residue kit revealed Eichenberger had gunshot residue on his hand. When asked to give a breath sample, he refused to leave his cell.

After obtaining a search warrant, officers searched the house and found two other men, Devon Michael Dilts, 18, and John Kelsey Hyatt, 29. The search produced a gun, marijuana and narcotic equipment.

Sergeant Collier said at one point one of the men barricaded himself in the house.

Dilts told police he had been drinking and because he had never fired a gun before, he fired one round into the dirt. He was charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits of Myrtle Beach and using a firearm under the influence of alcohol. Jail staff later found marijuana in his wallet.

All three men were charged with possession of marijuana and the narcotic equipment.

