Coastal Drops Third Straight

CONWAY – Coastal Carolina committed 18 turnovers that led to 21 points for Texas State in a close 52-50 loss to the Bobcats at the HTC Center.

Even with all the turnovers the Chanticleers (9-12, 4-4 Sun Belt) still had a chance to win the game, but missed three free throws in the final minutes of the game.

Demario Beck scored 12 points and secured his fourth double-double of the season with 11 rebounds. His basket with two minutes left gave the Chants a 49-48 lead. He was fouled on the play, but missed the free throw which could have given the Chants a two-point lead.

After a field goal from TSU (12-8, 5-3 Sun Belt) gave the Bobcats a 50-49 lead, the Chants Shivaughn Wiggins made one of two free throws to even the score at 50.

From there TSU’s Nijal Pearon hit a jumper with 17 seconds left for the two-point lead which turned out to be the final score of the game.

CCU shot 38 percent from the field and held TSU to 34 percent. Elijah Wilson led the way with 16 points and Wiggins added 10.

CCU was out rebounded 39-34, which is the second consecutive game they have been out rebounded. CCU was only six-of-10 from the free throw line while TSU hit 10 of its 14 attempts.

Kavin Gilder-Tilbury had a game-high 18 points for TSU. He was the only Bobcat to reach double digits.

The visitors carried a 26-25 lead into the locker room at halftime. The score was tied four times and the lead changed seven times.

Turnovers doomed the Chanticleers efforts in the opening 20 minutes as CCU committed 10 turnovers which TSU was able to turn into 12 points.

TSU shot 32 percent from the field with Gilder-Tilbury’s 11 points leading the way.

CCU shot 40 percent with Wilson scoring eight points and Beck adding six to lead the Chants on offense.

The Chants will be back home Monday night when they play host to Texas-Arlington. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.