Coastal Drops Third Straight

Florence police and the Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating after a body was found while responding to a shooting late Monday. Officers were called to the 813 W Marion Street at 11:07 p.m. in reference to a shooting incident, according to Lieutenant Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Once on scene, officers found a deceased man outside, said Brandt.More >>
Florence police and the Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating after a body was found while responding to a shooting late Monday. Officers were called to the 813 W Marion Street at 11:07 p.m. in reference to a shooting incident, according to Lieutenant Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Once on scene, officers found a deceased man outside, said Brandt.More >>
The contractor for the new Hilton Ocean 16 at 1600 N. Ocean Blvd. started installing a tower crane Monday for construction of the new oceanfront hotel.More >>
The contractor for the new Hilton Ocean 16 at 1600 N. Ocean Blvd. started installing a tower crane Monday for construction of the new oceanfront hotel.More >>
It's been almost four years since a young woman was found brutally beaten and murdered under a Robert Grissom Parkway underpass.More >>
It's been almost four years since a young woman was found brutally beaten and murdered under a Robert Grissom Parkway underpass.More >>
A 72-year-old Wyoming man completed his 3,872-mile transcontinental bicycle ride in Myrtle Beach on Monday, May 1. Jerry Fussell began his trip in the Pacific Ocean near Florence, Oregon, and ended the journey by dipping his bike tire in the Atlantic Ocean in Myrtle Beach at about 1:30 p.m. Monday.More >>
A 72-year-old Wyoming man completed his 3,872-mile transcontinental bicycle ride in Myrtle Beach on Monday, May 1. Jerry Fussell began his trip in the Pacific Ocean near Florence, Oregon, and ended the journey by dipping his bike tire in the Atlantic Ocean in Myrtle Beach at about 1:30 p.m. Monday.More >>
No injuries were reported in a shooting Monday night in Florence that damaged two homes.More >>
No injuries were reported in a shooting Monday night in Florence that damaged two homes.More >>