Man arrested after robbing wheelchair-bound woman at arcade on Ocean Boulevard

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man was arrested after he robbed a woman in a motorized wheelchair Friday while she was playing an arcade game at the Gay Dolphin Arcade in Myrtle Beach.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report, officers responded to 912 North Ocean Boulevard at 2:48 p.m. The woman said she had between $160 and $200 in $20 bills in her lap when the man, William Terrence Tyril Wallace, 20, approached her from behind, nearly pulled her out of the wheelchair, grabbed the money and ran out the front door.

A witness chased him to the intersection of Withers Alley and Joe White Avenue and grabbed him until took him into custody. Officers watched surveillance footage and confirmed it Wallace who robbed the woman.

It isn’t clear how the witness came to possess the stolen money, but $180 in $20 bills was returned to the woman, who was not injured, but said her hand was a little sore from Wallace grabbing it.

Wallace was charged with common law robbery and taken to the Myrtle Beach Jail.

