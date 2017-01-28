UPDATE: Man wanted for two bank robberies arrested

The Horry County Police Department is investigating a robbery at TD Bank in Murrells Inlet Saturday. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County police announced via Twitter Thursday morning accused bank robber Brian Wilson Humphreys Jr. was located and taken into custody by officers investigating a suspicious vehicle on Highway 90.

Humphreys was wanted for robbing the Conway National Bank Jan. 23 when he struck again Jan. 28, robbing the TD Bank in Murrells Inlet.

Officers on scene said they responded to the bank when a hold-up alarm was triggered at 12:21 p.m.

Humphreys handed the teller a note that said it was a robbery and he was armed. He left the scene in a champagne Ford F-250 pick-up truck, with the South Carolina license plate number ITS959. The truck was reported stolen.

As he fled, a dye pack detonated inside the money bag and moments later, police received a call about money with red dye found at the intersection of Glenns Bay Road and Highway 17 Bypass.

After collecting that money, police received a call about a large amount of money covered in red dye in a trash bag at the Quick Shop convenience store at 1401 Coventry Road.

No injuries were reported.

