Judge rules that killing doesn't meet self-defense standard

A 72-year-old Wyoming man completed his 3,872-mile transcontinental bicycle ride in Myrtle Beach on Monday, May 1. Jerry Fussell began his trip in the Pacific Ocean near Florence, Oregon, and ended the journey by dipping his bike tire in the Atlantic Ocean in Myrtle Beach at about 1:30 p.m. Monday.More >>
A 72-year-old Wyoming man completed his 3,872-mile transcontinental bicycle ride in Myrtle Beach on Monday, May 1. Jerry Fussell began his trip in the Pacific Ocean near Florence, Oregon, and ended the journey by dipping his bike tire in the Atlantic Ocean in Myrtle Beach at about 1:30 p.m. Monday.More >>
No foul play is suspected in the death of a man whose body was found last week in an abandoned home in Florence.More >>
No foul play is suspected in the death of a man whose body was found last week in an abandoned home in Florence.More >>
A Longs man was shot and killed at his home on Freemont Road Sunday morning.More >>
A Longs man was shot and killed at his home on Freemont Road Sunday morning.More >>
According to information on the Darlington City Police Department’s Facebook page, investigators are seeking information on the whereabouts of Bobby Brown, the suspect wanted in connection with the thefts.More >>
According to information on the Darlington City Police Department’s Facebook page, investigators are seeking information on the whereabouts of Bobby Brown, the suspect wanted in connection with the thefts.More >>
Businesses in Horry County are beginning to collect the 1 percent sales tax to build and improve roads residents drive on every day.More >>
Businesses in Horry County are beginning to collect the 1 percent sales tax to build and improve roads residents drive on every day.More >>
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.More >>
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.More >>
A police robot found the suspected gunman dead of a self-inflicted wound in the house where he holed up. Another dead man was also in the house.More >>
A police robot found the suspected gunman dead of a self-inflicted wound in the house where he holed up. Another dead man was also in the house.More >>
A year after the accident, the girl has had two head surgeries, three skin grafts, one eye surgery and 28 blood transfusions.More >>
A year after the accident, the girl has had two head surgeries, three skin grafts, one eye surgery and 28 blood transfusions.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
Beginning May 15, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will begin accepting documents that make state drivers' licenses and ID cards compliant with federal standards.More >>
Beginning May 15, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will begin accepting documents that make state drivers' licenses and ID cards compliant with federal standards.More >>
A woman in Cullman County created quite a stir on Monday afternoon.More >>
A woman in Cullman County created quite a stir on Monday afternoon.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.More >>
Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.More >>
President Donald Trump is wondering why the issues that led to the Civil War "could not have been worked out" in order to prevent the bloody conflict.More >>
President Donald Trump is wondering why the issues that led to the Civil War "could not have been worked out" in order to prevent the bloody conflict.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department has confirmed that a 14-year-old student from Bellingrath Middle School has died from injuries in a shooting that happened near the school Monday afternoon.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department has confirmed that a 14-year-old student from Bellingrath Middle School has died from injuries in a shooting that happened near the school Monday afternoon.More >>