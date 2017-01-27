Police respond to report of shots fired at Conway bar - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police respond to report of shots fired at Conway bar

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Horry county police are investigating a report of shots fired at a Conway area bar early Friday morning.

According to Horry County Police Lt. Raul Denis, a call came in at 1:17 a.m. of a large fight at Tongy's Shmackhouse on Graduate Road. An individual also reportedly told authorities that shots had been fired.

Denis said officers could not find a shooter and no description of a suspect was given.

No arrests were made, according to Denis. He added one person was injured but declined treatment from EMS staff.

