TRAFFIC ALERT: Collision closes two lanes at U.S. 501, Carolina Forest Boulevard

A crash has closed two lanes at U.S. 501 and Carolina Forest Boulevard. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A traffic collision at the intersection of U.S. 501 and Carolina Forest Boulevard has the roadway blocked, according to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website.

The SCHP’s website states the collision involves injuries and happened at 6:02 p.m. Friday.

According to information from the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash happened on the northbound side of U.S. 501 and the two left lanes are closed.

