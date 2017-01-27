TRAFFIC ALERT: Collision closes two lanes at U.S. 501, Carolina Forest Boulevard

A woman staying at the Landmark Resort in Myrtle Beach awoke to find her room ransacked, but only her cell phone was missing.More >>
Authorities say the body of a Georgia man has been found at the bottom of a waterfall in South Carolina.More >>
The Horry County Police Department is investigating a shooting at a club in Loris Sunday morning.More >>
A man died Sunday morning about 45 minutes after he was involved in a wreck in Surfside Beach.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Out of respect to this young man and his family, we will not be releasing his name at this time.More >>
Interstate 75 is shutdown in both directions through downtown Dayton after a massive car explosion near West Riverview Avenue Sunday afternoon.More >>
Chopper 7 was launched on Sunday afternoon to get an aerial view of the damage East Texans are facing following Saturday's tornadoes.More >>
