TRAFFIC ALERT: Collision closes two lanes at U.S. 501, Carolina - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

TRAFFIC ALERT: Collision closes two lanes at U.S. 501, Carolina Forest Boulevard

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
A crash has closed two lanes at U.S. 501 and Carolina Forest Boulevard. (Source: WMBF News) A crash has closed two lanes at U.S. 501 and Carolina Forest Boulevard. (Source: WMBF News)
A crash has closed two lanes at U.S. 501 and Carolina Forest Boulevard. (Source: WMBF News) A crash has closed two lanes at U.S. 501 and Carolina Forest Boulevard. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A traffic collision at the intersection of U.S. 501 and Carolina Forest Boulevard has the roadway blocked, according to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website.

The SCHP’s website states the collision involves injuries and happened at 6:02 p.m. Friday.

According to information from the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash happened on the northbound side of U.S. 501 and the two left lanes are closed.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Local family raising money for type one diabetes

    Local family raising money for type one diabetes

    Sunday, April 30 2017 10:39 PM EDT2017-05-01 02:39:29 GMT
    Source: Erin EdwardsSource: Erin Edwards
    Horry County (WMBF) - The Eck family is doing what they can to help raise awareness for type one diabetes. The family has been raising money for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation since their daughter was diagnosed three years ago. According to research from the JDRF, close to 3 million Americans have type 1 diabetes. And around 30,000 children and adults are diagnosed each year. “I would encourage everyone to check every year. This is something that has become very prev...More >>
    Horry County (WMBF) - The Eck family is doing what they can to help raise awareness for type one diabetes. The family has been raising money for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation since their daughter was diagnosed three years ago. According to research from the JDRF, close to 3 million Americans have type 1 diabetes. And around 30,000 children and adults are diagnosed each year. “I would encourage everyone to check every year. This is something that has become very prev...More >>

  • Report: Woman sleeps while hotel room ransacked

    Report: Woman sleeps while hotel room ransacked

    Sunday, April 30 2017 8:57 PM EDT2017-05-01 00:57:03 GMT
    A woman staying at the Landmark Resort in Myrtle Beach awoke to find her room ransacked, but only her cell phone was missing. (Source: Raycom Media)A woman staying at the Landmark Resort in Myrtle Beach awoke to find her room ransacked, but only her cell phone was missing. (Source: Raycom Media)

    A woman staying at the Landmark Resort in Myrtle Beach awoke to find her room ransacked, but only her cell phone was missing.

    More >>

    A woman staying at the Landmark Resort in Myrtle Beach awoke to find her room ransacked, but only her cell phone was missing.

    More >>

  • Georgia man's body found at bottom of S. Carolina waterfall

    Georgia man's body found at bottom of S. Carolina waterfall

    Sunday, April 30 2017 5:40 PM EDT2017-04-30 21:40:56 GMT
    Authorities say the body of a Georgia man has been found at the bottom of a waterfall in South Carolina. (Source: Raycom Media)Authorities say the body of a Georgia man has been found at the bottom of a waterfall in South Carolina. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Authorities say the body of a Georgia man has been found at the bottom of a waterfall in South Carolina.

    More >>

    Authorities say the body of a Georgia man has been found at the bottom of a waterfall in South Carolina.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly