Developers, homeowners dispute proposed marina village in Socastee

Some developers are hoping to add commercial businesses to 200 acres of land in the Socastee area. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Planning Commission is looking over requests to rezone 200 acres of land near the Intracoastal Waterway in Socastee.

The requests come from potential property developers who want to add commercial businesses to the area. However, the locals already living near the land do not agree with these proposed changes.

Developments will include restaurants, condominiums and even a campground. Hank Hofford, president of Bennett Hofford Construction Company, is one potential developer who is remaining hopeful they will gain local support for the endeavor. .

He won't get it from Michelle McGhee. The co-owner of the local Folly Estates neighborhood recently started a petition against the commercial developments. She is very concerned about the rezoning of the land and the effects it might have on traffic and stormwater drainage in her community.

"We have 125 lots in here, so just this development alone, you can imagine how many people that would affect," McGhee said.

Hofford claims he has a solution.

"We'll obviously be digging lakes and things for stormwater retention, as well as we'll be doing a lot of nice landscaping," he said. "We're happy to find a really cool piece of property and we like Socastee. We like this side of town, we like Market Common. So, we think we're at a really great place at a really good time."

Hofford is imagining a marina village concept that will be similar to what he calls a "neotraditional village".

Now, while there is controversy, both sides want to remain peaceful.

"We like hunting and fishing and sailing and we're from South Carolina and we're not here to mess it up," said Hofford.

McGhee added she does not want to discourage deter anyone from developing their property.

"We just hope that they will take into consideration the communities around here that are being affected," she said.

The Horry County Planning Commission has deferred the decision to a public hearing meeting meeting on March 2.The community is invited and encouraged to attend.

