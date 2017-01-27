Dead roaches, fruit flies, other violations close Socastee restaurant

The inspector for Sanchez Restaurant noted trash and boxes stacked up behind the building. (Source: SC Dept. of Health and Environmental Control)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One Grand Strand restaurant is closed down this week because of serious health code violations.

If diners go to a restaurant and notice something just doesn't seem right, they can report it to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Inspectors will then evaluate the situation and make sure the eatery is sticking to the rules.

That is just what happened at Sanchez Restaurant in Socastee this week.

When DHEC inspectors showed up following a complaint, they found such violations as insufficient refrigeration for cooling and holding food. Raw fish was seen to have been stored in the cooler with ready-to-eat beef.

The inspector said live roaches were seen in the back preparation room, in addition to a large number of fruit flies. Dead roaches were also seen throughout the restaurant. In the report, that observation was noted with a photo.

Drain flies were seen in the restroom, while behind the building, trash and boxes were stacked up. It was stated that trash was not being removed with adequate frequency to prevent attracting and harboring pests.

Sanchez Restaurant earned an overall score of 63, which is a C.

According to the report, dated Jan. 20, the restaurant owner agreed to voluntarily close due to the score being below 70. It was stated the restaurant was unable to correct the priority violations.

A WMBF News reporter visited the restaurant Friday morning to speak with the owner, Eloida Sanchez, who was there cleaning the building.

Sanchez said all the violations were corrected, and they were waiting on the inspector to return for a follow-up inspection. She added the health department came earlier in the week; however, she was still trying to get the building ready.

The restaurant owner said her business will not reopen until DHEC returns.

Brass Tap Brewery, located on Deville Street in Myrtle Beach, earned a perfect score of 100. A nearly perfect score of 99 for Aspen Grille on North Kings Highway was also recorded.

Fatz Cafe in Conway earned an overall score of 93. The inspector observed the cutting boards were not maintained and they had deep cuts. The sides of some equipment and shelves had grease and food debris.

The report also stated that food debris and grease was observed on the floor under certain equipment.

