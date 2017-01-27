Five charged after shooting person during attempted armed robber - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Five charged after shooting person during attempted armed robbery in Bennettsville

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Clockwise from top left: Quashawn Covington, Oliver Douglas, Kendrick Lowe and Shardasia McKever (Source: Marlboro County Detention Center) Clockwise from top left: Quashawn Covington, Oliver Douglas, Kendrick Lowe and Shardasia McKever (Source: Marlboro County Detention Center)

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Five people were arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery that ended with the victim suffering a gunshot wound on Thursday night.

According to Bennettsville Police Lt. Larry Turner, Quashawn Markese Covington, 19; Oliver Jamel Douglas, 23; Kendrick Lowe, 22; Shardasia McKever, 18; and a 16-year-old juvenile were all charged with attempted murder, attempted armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and conspiracy.

Turner added McKever was taken into custody Thursday, while the other four suspects were arrested Friday morning.

According to Turner, the victim was lured to Olive Street in Bennettsville and shot as the suspects attempted to rob him.

The victim then drove roughly two miles, saw a trooper in the area of S.C. 38 South, flagged the law enforcement officer down and told him he had been shot, Turner said.

He added the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries.

