Horry County police charge three young men in December armed robbery

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Three young men have been charged in connection with a December armed robbery that occurred off Burcale Road in the unincorporated area of Myrtle Beach.

According to Horry County Police Lt. Raul Denis, Taveon L. Lawrence, 17, of Myrtle Beach, surrendered to a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper on Thursday. He was charged with armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping and a count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Lawrence remained in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Friday under no bond, according to online jail records.

Denis added that two 15-year-old boys were previously arrested and turned over to the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice. Both are charged with armed robbery.

According to an HCPD arrest report, the incident happened on Dec. 17. The suspects reportedly picked up the three victims in an SUV and drove off to Burcale Road.

One of the victims thought two of the suspects were his friends, the report stated.

Eventually, the driver of the SUV pulled into a field and two of suspects pulled out handguns, pointed them at the victims and demanded their valuables, according to the arrest report.

