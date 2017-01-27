Senate passes Moped Safety Bill, sent to House of Representative - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Senate passes Moped Safety Bill

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
State Senator Greg Hembree took to Facebook Thursday to celebrate a senate vote on one of his key projects. (Source: WMBF News) State Senator Greg Hembree took to Facebook Thursday to celebrate a senate vote on one of his key projects. (Source: WMBF News)

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) – State Senator Greg Hembree took to Facebook Thursday to celebrate a senate vote on one of his key projects.

The post said the senate voted 39 to 0 in favor of the Moped Safety Bill. Next week the bill will be sent to the House of Representatives for consideration. The post wraps up by saying, “We can save lives.” Former Governor Nikki Haley vetoed a previous version of the bill.

Before the new session began, Senator Hembree said he was hopeful it would become law under a new governor. If it passes the House of Representatives it will go to Governor Henry McMaster's desk.

