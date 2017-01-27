Myrtle Beach demolition projects seek bigger goal than clearing land

A woman staying at the Landmark Resort in Myrtle Beach awoke to find her room ransacked, but only her cell phone was missing.More >>
Authorities say the body of a Georgia man has been found at the bottom of a waterfall in South Carolina.More >>
The Horry County Police Department is investigating a shooting at a club in Loris Sunday morning.More >>
A man died Sunday morning about 45 minutes after he was involved in a wreck in Surfside Beach.More >>
A Longs man was shot and killed at his home on Freemont Road Sunday morning.More >>
Authorities say fatalities have been reported and dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a tornado hit the small East Texas city of Canton.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.More >>
Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.More >>
