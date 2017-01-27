Seven people arrested in connection with stolen ATV, TV in Benne - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Seven people arrested in connection with stolen ATV, TV in Bennettsville

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Adam Goff (Source: MCSO) Adam Goff (Source: MCSO)
Tyler Adams (Source:MCSO) Tyler Adams (Source:MCSO)
Daiquan Joseph (Source: MCSO) Daiquan Joseph (Source: MCSO)
Amber Garner (Source: MCSO) Amber Garner (Source: MCSO)
Chris (left) and Laron (right) Fuller Chris (left) and Laron (right) Fuller

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests Friday of five people in connection with a grand larceny case involving the theft of an ATV and a TV in Bennettsville Saturday.

According to an MCSO news release, one of the people arrested was a juvenile whose name is withheld. Adam Goff, 19, of Tatum, Tyler Hayden Adams, 18, of Bennettsville, Daiquan Joseph, 19, of Latta and Amber Lynn Garner, 24, of Clio were also arrested.

Deputies spotted the stolen ATV after a description was released. Before it was recovered, two of the suspects were taken into custody and two others ran. Goff, Adams and Joseph were charged with grand larceny and the juvenile was referred to the department of juvenile justice. Joseph was out on prior bonds at the time. Garner was additionally charged with accessory after the fact for picking Adams up after he fled the scene.

The investigation determined three of the suspects were also involved in a Bennettsville Police Department burglary investigation involving a 60-inch TV from the day before. After obtaining a search warrant for the house where the TV was taken, MCSO recovered the TV and arrested Christopher Fuller, 30, of Bennettsville and charged him with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of stolen goods and breach of peace.

Laron Fuller, 29, who also lived at the house, was arrested on warrants from the Bennettsville Police Department. Authorities also recovered marijuana, scales, a Yeti cooler and other stolen items from a separate MCSO larceny investigation.

