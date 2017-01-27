TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway Patrol reports blocked roadway at Highways 90 and 22

South Carolina Highway Patrol reported the roadway is blocked at the intersection of Highways 90 and 22 in Horry County. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol reported the roadway is blocked at the intersection of Highways 90 and 22 in Horry County.

The blockage was reported on the SCHP website at 7:04 a.m.

Drive with caution and consider using an alternate route.

