TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway Patrol reports blocked roadway at Highways 90 and 22

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol reported the roadway is blocked at the intersection of Highways 90 and 22 in Horry County.

The blockage was reported on the SCHP website at 7:04 a.m.

Drive with caution and consider using an alternate route.

