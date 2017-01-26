Surfside Beach police chief submits letter of resignation

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The town of Surfside Beach will soon lose its chief of police.

Mayor Bob Childs confirmed that Chief Rodney Keziah submitted his letter of resignation to the town administrator on Wednesday.

Childs added Keziah’s resignation is not effective immediately and he will remain in his role as police chief for a few more weeks.

“He has really been a good chief,” Childs said of Keziah. “He’s been very active in the community. He’s got an exceptionally good personality. He’s really an ambassador for the town, in my opinion.”

A voicemail message was left for Keziah seeking comment.

