Political expert breaks down President Trump's first full week in office

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - It's been a busy first week with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, and he hasn't shown much hesitation with his signature.

Holly Tankersley, a political expert from Coastal Carolina University, broke down the first full week of Trump's presidency.

“I'm a little bit surprised at the number of executive orders that have been issued in a brief period of time,” Tankersley said. “He is on pace to issue more executive orders in his first 100 days than President Obama issued in his eight years of his presidency."

Tankersley added some of these executive orders are standard.

“Some of them are purely symbolic, some of them have very little meat to their bones, so to speak," she said. "It's more kind of fulfilling certain campaign promises, or it appears some of his campaign promises.”

One example was Trump's executive order regarding the Affordable Care Act. Tankersley said this is largely symbolic because he cannot repeal this piece of legislation with the stroke of a pen.

However, the executive order to redirect funding to build a wall along the border of U.S. and Mexico is something Tankersley said has a little more teeth and could be seen as more of a risky move.

“President Trump had a lot of people to say he won't really do a lot of these things, and now he is doing them, and some of that, again, is to throw red meat to his core supporters," she said. "But that's a little dangerous as well because there are people who are more moderate who voted for him because they didn't believe he would do anything he said.”

Tankersley added what's almost more important than the policy details at this point is what appears to be a rocky transition compared to others. She said this is especially true when looking internally at the Trump administration and some of the calls made without meeting with Congress or the agencies involved.

Tankersley said she is eager to see how this weekend's Republican Congressional Caucus will go.

“So it will be interesting to see if some of these bumps will start to smooth out, but it's really an unprecedented beginning to a new presidency,” she said.

