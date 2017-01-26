DCSO: Dillon man locked woman in trunk of her car, stole vehicle - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

DCSO: Dillon man locked woman in trunk of her car, stole vehicle

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Almonzo Lowery (Source: Dillon County Detention Center) Almonzo Lowery (Source: Dillon County Detention Center)

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Dillon man is in custody after allegedly locking a woman in the trunk of her car and stealing the vehicle.

According to a press release from the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, Almonzo Vecenta Lowery, 31, is charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and carjacking in reference to the Jan. 25 incident.

The woman was reportedly approached by the suspect, who asked her for a ride. The release stated Lowery allegedly used force to take the vehicle and then put the victim into the trunk at one point.

According to authorities, the woman was located by deputies after a 911 call came in about a suspicious vehicle. She was taken by EMS to a local hospital for evaluation.

The DCSO was in the process of working the incident as a missing person case following a report from the woman’s family, according to the press release.

