Florence golfer shoots hole-in-one - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence golfer shoots hole-in-one

By Dan Fanning, Sports Reporter
Connect
Kevin Jenkins shot a hole-in-one earlier this year. (Source: WMBF News) Kevin Jenkins shot a hole-in-one earlier this year. (Source: WMBF News)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - While many amateur and even professional golfers play round after round, year after year, they never shoot a hole-in-one.

Florence native Kevin Jenkins did just that in the first week of January.

Jenkins plays two to three rounds per week and has lost count on how many he's played total.

The ace occurred on the par three 10th hole at The Palms Course in Oakdale with a gap wedge.

The shot went just past the hole, but rolled down to the front of the green right into the cup.

Jenkins' playing group jumped up and down in excitement, while he still can't believe what happened.

"I was ecstatic and I didn't really care if I played another hole the rest of the day," Jenkins said. "I was just happy to have that one time happen for me." 

It also appears things might happen in threes on the golf course as well.

"Within a week and a half span I got to witness three hole and ones, with one being my own," Jenkins said. "So, everybody wanted to play with me for that time period." 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 10:13 PM EDT2017-04-30 02:13:25 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly