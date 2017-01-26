Florence golfer shoots hole-in-one

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - While many amateur and even professional golfers play round after round, year after year, they never shoot a hole-in-one.

Florence native Kevin Jenkins did just that in the first week of January.

Jenkins plays two to three rounds per week and has lost count on how many he's played total.

The ace occurred on the par three 10th hole at The Palms Course in Oakdale with a gap wedge.

The shot went just past the hole, but rolled down to the front of the green right into the cup.

Jenkins' playing group jumped up and down in excitement, while he still can't believe what happened.

"I was ecstatic and I didn't really care if I played another hole the rest of the day," Jenkins said. "I was just happy to have that one time happen for me."

It also appears things might happen in threes on the golf course as well.

"Within a week and a half span I got to witness three hole and ones, with one being my own," Jenkins said. "So, everybody wanted to play with me for that time period."

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.