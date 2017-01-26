What's happening: Weekend events feature guns, weddings, food, c - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

What's happening: Weekend events feature guns, weddings, food, cars

By Christel Bell, Anchor
Connect
Weekend events across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee include a wedding showcase at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. (Source: Corina Silva Photography) Weekend events across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee include a wedding showcase at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. (Source: Corina Silva Photography)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Weapons and weddings. Both will be represented this weekend at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

On Saturday and Sunday, the annual gun and knife show returns to the Grand Strand. Attendees can check out a wide selection of firearms, ammunition and knives.

Doors open at 9 a.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. Sunday. Admission is $8 for adults, while children 12 and under are free.

While the groom is over at the gun show, the bride can indulge The Wedding Showcase, which runs from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the convention center, located at 2101 N. Oak St.

Now in its 20th year, the event features some of the best wedding professionals along the Grand Strand.

“We have wonderful wedding cakes, we've got photographers, videographers, we have hair and makeup, we have bridal attire, we've got limos. The list is unlimited,” said Cheryl Cox, organizer of The Wedding Showcase.  

Admission to the showcase is $12. Attendees can also register online before midnight and save $2.

For those looking to fill their weekend with some good eats, the Fourth Annual Taste of the Marshwalk returns to Murrells Inlet.

Running Saturday and Sunday, attendees can sample the chef’s favorite dishes from each of the eight award-winning restaurants on the Marshwalk. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

Seafood and non-seafood small dish tastings are available from $3 to $5.

For all the gearheads out there, the Fifth Annual Cruise In at The Drive In Car, Truck and Bike Show will zoom into Florence on Saturday.

The event, held at 135 E. Palmetto St., will feature more than 52 trophies being handed out.

