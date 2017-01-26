Man accused of shooting at three people in Conway arrested for attempted murder

Deputies in the Pee Dee are now better able to protect and serve you after getting a hold of some new equipment.More >>
Deputies in the Pee Dee are now better able to protect and serve you after getting a hold of some new equipment.More >>
Coastal Carolina women’s lacrosse had the Coach of the Year, five members named to the 2017 ASUN All-Conference teams, two All-Academic, and one All-Freshman team.More >>
Coastal Carolina women’s lacrosse had the Coach of the Year, five members named to the 2017 ASUN All-Conference teams, two All-Academic, and one All-Freshman team.More >>
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of several burglaries across the county.More >>
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of several burglaries across the county.More >>
Shoot or don't shoot? It's a decision law enforcement officers have to make in micro-seconds. In today's digital age, citizens carry their own type of gun, the camera phone in the palm of their hands.More >>
Shoot or don't shoot? It's a decision law enforcement officers have to make in micro-seconds. In today's digital age, citizens carry their own type of gun, the camera phone in the palm of their hands.More >>
Horry County Council heard from the public during a special workshop on Wednesday, where the topic of conversation was a proposed ordinance that would prohibit firing guns in the county’s more highly populated areas.More >>
Horry County Council heard from the public during a special workshop on Wednesday, where the topic of conversation was a proposed ordinance that would prohibit firing guns in the county’s more highly populated areas.More >>
Balch Springs, Texas, now confronts the same issues of race and law enforcement as Ferguson, Baltimore and other cities after a white police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old black boy as he left a party.More >>
Balch Springs, Texas, now confronts the same issues of race and law enforcement as Ferguson, Baltimore and other cities after a white police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old black boy as he left a party.More >>
Google is advising people to beware of a sophisticated phishing scam going around the internet.More >>
Google is advising people to beware of a sophisticated phishing scam going around the internet.More >>
A Jeep suddenly accelerated through the building, hitting a dozen people before crashing into a cinder block wall.More >>
A Jeep suddenly accelerated through the building, hitting a dozen people before crashing into a cinder block wall.More >>
Deputies say Cassidy Ann Bottoms was allegedly abducted by 24-year-old Deshawn Dante Townes and 20-year-old Joffrey Lee Cutler.More >>
Deputies say Cassidy Ann Bottoms was allegedly abducted by 24-year-old Deshawn Dante Townes and 20-year-old Joffrey Lee Cutler.More >>
The snake slithered away, and the family hasn’t seen it since.More >>
The snake slithered away, and the family hasn’t seen it since.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>
Hours before 1-year-old Semaj Crosby vanished, investigators had said Illinois Department of Children and Family Services visited the Joliet Township home.More >>
Hours before 1-year-old Semaj Crosby vanished, investigators had said Illinois Department of Children and Family Services visited the Joliet Township home.More >>
In the video, she can be heard making comments and noises that show her displeasure. She said her husband pulled the car over to do away with the snake.More >>
In the video, she can be heard making comments and noises that show her displeasure. She said her husband pulled the car over to do away with the snake.More >>