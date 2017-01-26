Man accused of shooting at three people in Conway arrested for a - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man accused of shooting at three people in Conway arrested for attempted murder

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
By Kelly Matter, Video Editor
Connect
Jason Vannostrand (Source: Conway Police Department) Jason Vannostrand (Source: Conway Police Department)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway police were searching for the suspect accused of opening fire on three people near Altman Circle. The suspect is now behind bars facing attempted murder charges. 

According to a Conway Police Department press release, the incident happened on Jan. 15. No one was hit during the shooting.

The investigation led to a warrant for attempted murder being obtained for Jason Alan Vannostrand, 20, of Conway, the release stated. He was described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds.

According to the Horry County Detention Center webpage, Vannostrand was listed as an inmate at 12:34 a.m. Monday morning. His charges include: attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, assault and battery by a mob third degree, failure to appear, and breaking into motor vehicles. No bond is listed for Vannostrand. 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly