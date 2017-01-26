Man accused of shooting at three people in Conway arrested for a - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man accused of shooting at three people in Conway arrested for attempted murder

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
By Kelly Matter, Video Editor
Jason Vannostrand (Source: Conway Police Department) Jason Vannostrand (Source: Conway Police Department)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway police were searching for the suspect accused of opening fire on three people near Altman Circle. The suspect is now behind bars facing attempted murder charges. 

According to a Conway Police Department press release, the incident happened on Jan. 15. No one was hit during the shooting.

The investigation led to a warrant for attempted murder being obtained for Jason Alan Vannostrand, 20, of Conway, the release stated. He was described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds.

According to the Horry County Detention Center webpage, Vannostrand was listed as an inmate at 12:34 a.m. Monday morning. His charges include: attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, assault and battery by a mob third degree, failure to appear, and breaking into motor vehicles. No bond is listed for Vannostrand. 

