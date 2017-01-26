Police identify suspect wanted in Conway National Bank robbery - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police identify suspect wanted in Conway National Bank robbery

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Left: Brian Humphreys Jr.; Right: The suspect is believed to be traveling in a stolen truck. (Source: Horry County Police Department) Left: Brian Humphreys Jr.; Right: The suspect is believed to be traveling in a stolen truck. (Source: Horry County Police Department)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police have identified the suspect wanted in connection with the Jan. 23 robbery of the Conway National Bank.

According to information from Horry County Police Lt. Raul Denis, investigators have identified Brian Wilson Humphreys, Jr., 35, of Myrtle Beach, as their suspect.

Humphreys is described as standing 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds and having tattoos on his neck.

According to Denis, Humphreys is currently at large and believed to be in possession of a stolen 2005 Dodge Ram 2500.

The suspect reportedly passed a note to an employee that stated, “This is a robbery,” at the bank branch, located on 1360 U.S. 501. according to an HCPD police report.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local law enforcement immediately.

