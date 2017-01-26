Hartsville man charged with burglary after kicking in door, scar - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Hartsville man charged with burglary after kicking in door, scaring woman, children

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
John Clifton (Source: Darlington County Detention Center) John Clifton (Source: Darlington County Detention Center)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Investigators with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit arrested a man Wednesday after he kicked in the door of the house of a woman with whom he has children.

According to a DCSO news release, John Lee Clifton II, 22, of Hartsville was charged with first-degree burglary and second-degree domestic violence.

The incident took place Jan. 19, and investigators said he put the victim “in fear of imminent peril with children present during an altercation.” Clifton and the victim previously lived together.

Clifton received a $15,000 surety bond with the burglary charge and a $2,000 surety bond with the domestic violence charge. 

