Conway man arrested following Christmas Day shooting between two cars

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway police charged a man after a shooting involving two vehicles on Christmas Day.

According to a CPD news release, officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Ninth Avenue and Church Street at 10:22 a.m., where it was determined a shooting had taken place. One person was injured in the incident and his car hit an unrelated car in the intersection.

The investigation led to warrants being issued for Said Abdul Vereen, 26, of Conway. Vereen was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

