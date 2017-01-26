UPDATE: Man run over trying to break up bar brawl dies, driver charged with reckless homicide

GARDEN CITY, SC (WMBF) – A man who was run over while trying to break up a bar fight in Garden City Jan. 7 has died of his injuries, and charges have been upgraded for the woman responsible.

Acoording to an HCPD news release, Janelle L. Castillo, 35, of Murrells Inlet, turned herself in and was charged with hit and run, leaving the scene of an accident with death and reckless homicide.

A warrant states Castillo was "transportation for her boyfriend" who had been involved in the fight and she was intoxicated while "being urged to hurry up before police arrived" by another defendant in the case.

HCPD responded to the Sandy Monkey Bar in Garden City for a fight. When they arrived around 4:20 a.m., they found a man lying in the parking lot unconscious with people trying to help him, and a white vehicle leaving the parking lot.

Through their investigation, police learned the victim may have been trying to break up a fight involving several people, and the white vehicle may have run the man over as it left.

RELATED STORY: Police: Man trying to break up bar brawl run over, severely injured

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.