McLeod Health given major healthcare award

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A local hospital is touting more success when it comes to your treatment.

McLeod Regional Medical Center is recognized in the top five percent of more than 4,500 hospitals across the US.

The hospital was one of 258 to receive a Distinguished Hospital Award for Clinical Excellence.

A group called Healthgrades runs studies across the country and determined the hospital deserved the high score, based on surveys from patients and mortality rates among those who seek treatment.

“We have a very robust quality and safety program our leadership has invested in quality and safety for many years and they have allowed us to continually improve and look for opportunities to improve and continue to get better,” Susan Pickle, Associate Vice President of Quality and Safety for McLeod Health said.

The hospital added the new rating also means faster and higher quality care for its patients.

The hospital got a similar awards in 2015 for outstanding service in other areas of medicine.

Staff said getting the new award is all about offering faster recovery and less pain after surgery.

“One thing is on the care of the patients who have colon surgery. Those people can now get out of the hospital faster, they have better outcomes. We have done a lot of work when it comes to knee replacements, so now your stay in the hospital may just be in a days’ time.” Pickle said.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved