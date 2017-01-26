Man arrested after high speed chase outside Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A man was arrested Wednesday just outside Hartsville after leading deputies on a high speed chase and wrecking his vehicle.

According to Lt. Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Barnaby Carroway was arrested on South Fifth Street and charged with failure to stop for blue light, possession of marijuana and driving under suspension.

Kilgo said a deputy tried to stop Carroway after he saw him commit several traffic violations. Carroway took off at a high rate of speed, the deputy activated his blue lights and a chase ensued.

Due to heavy traffic, the deputy then turned off his blue lights and canceled the chase. Later, another agency informed him Carroway wrecked his vehicle and was hurt. Carroway led the deputy on a brief foot chase before he was taken into custody.

He is being held at the Darlington County Detention Center.

