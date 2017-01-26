UPDATE: Suspects in Little River McDonald's robbery forced employees to back of store

Horry County Police officers are investigating an armed robbery that took place at the McDonald's in Little River early Thursday morning. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Police officers are investigating an armed robbery that took place at the McDonald's in Little River.

The incident happened early Thursday morning. Police said the call came in at 12:34 a.m. The McDonald's is located at 822 Highway 17 in Little River.

An HCPD incident report states one of the victims said two suspects wore masks and dark clothing. One the suspects had a gun. After viewing surveillance footage, an officer said the suspects came into the store at 12:25 a.m, took victims' cell phones, forced victims into the back of the store and made the lie down.

An officer found disturbed dirt near the door behind some bushes that he said was consistent with someone kneeling or crouching. The suspects fled either on foot or in a car waiting nearby, but no vehicle description was given.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved