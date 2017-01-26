UPDATE: Suspects in Little River McDonald's robbery forced emplo - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

UPDATE: Suspects in Little River McDonald's robbery forced employees to back of store

By Kelly Matter, Video Editor
Connect
By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Horry County Police officers are investigating an armed robbery that took place at the McDonald's in Little River early Thursday morning. (Source: WMBF News) Horry County Police officers are investigating an armed robbery that took place at the McDonald's in Little River early Thursday morning. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Police officers are investigating an armed robbery that took place at the McDonald's in Little River.

The incident happened early Thursday morning. Police said the call came in at 12:34 a.m. The McDonald's is located at 822 Highway 17 in Little River.

An HCPD incident report states one of the victims said two suspects wore masks and dark clothing. One the suspects had a gun. After viewing surveillance footage, an officer said the suspects came into the store at 12:25 a.m, took victims' cell phones, forced victims into the back of the store and made the lie down.

An officer found disturbed dirt near the door behind some bushes that he said was consistent with someone kneeling or crouching. The suspects fled either on foot or in a car waiting nearby, but no vehicle description was given.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • Homeless man gets makeover from big-hearted cops

    Homeless man gets makeover from big-hearted cops

    Tuesday, April 25 2017 2:44 PM EDT2017-04-25 18:44:10 GMT
    Tuesday, April 25 2017 3:49 PM EDT2017-04-25 19:49:50 GMT

    Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.

    More >>

    Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.

    More >>

  • Teen with cerebral palsy denied prom tickets

    Teen with cerebral palsy denied prom tickets

    Friday, April 28 2017 10:36 PM EDT2017-04-29 02:36:27 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:00 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:00:47 GMT
    Ashley Hamblin already has her dress picked out, but may not be able to wear it. (WSMV)Ashley Hamblin already has her dress picked out, but may not be able to wear it. (WSMV)

    She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.

    More >>

    She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly