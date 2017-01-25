West Florence’s chemistry producing results

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Earlier this week, West Florence head coach Pete Ellis got his 100th win – but he and his team have been doing a lot right lately.



"We've got good-hearted kids that play together really well," Ellis said.



Though it may be a little simpler this year, with a pair of potential Division I athletes leading the charge. Sharone Wright Jr. and Jalen Cameron are a 6'5" duo that have led the Knights to the top of their region so far, thanks to a chemistry that goes beyond basketball.



“I've known him (Cameron) a while, and he was the first person that I actually started hanging with," said Wright.



"I just love going out there with him (Sharone), and I know he's going out there to compete his hardest,” Cameron explained. “(He’s) going to put on a show. I love playing with him. I love playing with my point guard.”



Racking up wins aren't the only thing these two have helped with. Both are attracting at least five Division I schools apiece to play at the next level.



"I'm just trying to get all the offers I can before the end of next year," explained Wright, who is a junior for the Knights this year.



Yet the suitors aren't done. Clemson's Brad Brownell already came to a game this week, and more have been filtering into the Pee Dee this season.



"With Brad Brownell, and Frank Martin and Will Wade from VCU, it’s pretty neat,” Ellis said.

While those two have a future in college ball on the way, there is still a greater task at hand this winter.

"We take it with a grain of salt,” Ellis said. “We're doing something right here, for these (coaches) wanting to come and watch our players, we're excited for that as a program and for our players."

The Knights are undefeated in Class 5A-VI play so far, and visit Carolina Forest on Thursday night.

