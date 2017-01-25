Driver killed after hitting unloaded log truck in Williamsburg County

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed and another individual charged following a two-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning in Williamsburg County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Sonny Collins said the collision happened on U.S. 52 near Cades Crossroads and McCutchen Road in Kingstree at 6:40 a.m.

The driver of an unloaded log truck was backing out of a private drive and onto U.S. 52 when a Honda Accord struck the trailer, according to Collins.

He added the driver of the Accord was killed as a result of the crash. The name of the victim was not immediately known.

According to Collins, the driver of the log truck was charged with driving under suspension. The crash remains under investigation and other charges may be pending.

