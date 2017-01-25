Clemson releases 2017 schedule

CLEMSON, S.C. (WMBF) – The 2016 national champs have announced their road to a repeat in the 2017 season. The ACC announced its football schedule for the fall this week, which completes Clemson’s for the year of its title defense.

The Tigers open the year at home in Death Valley, hosting Kent State on September 2nd. Auburn comes to town the next week to complete a home-and-home series with the Tigers.

Clemson’s first ACC game is a visit to Louisville on September _ to face Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson. Their final conference game will be November 11th at home against Florida State.

The Palmetto Bowl rivalry against South Carolina will be Thanksgiving weekend on November 25th at Williams-Brice Stadium, the home of the Gamecocks.

Clemson’s entire 2017 schedule is listed below:

September 2nd: vs. Kent State

September 9th: vs. Auburn

September 16th: at Louisville

September 23rd: vs. Boston College

September 30th: at Virginia Tech

October 7th: vs. Wake Forest

October 13th (Friday): at Syracuse

October 28th: vs. Georgia Tech

November 4th: at North Carolina State

November 11th: vs. Florida State

November 18th: vs. The Citadel

November 25th: at South Carolina

