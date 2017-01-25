New Myrtle Beach children’s museum to be sensory friendly

Troy scored four runs in the third inning and that was all either team could muster as the Trojans took a 4-0 decision from Coastal Carolina Friday night at Springs Brooks Stadium.More >>
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation said they will begin work to repave the U.S. 17 backgate overpass near the S.C. 707 exit in the next two weeks.
For visitors and residents, this is the last weekend until the fall to take those four-legged companions to some of the area's beaches.
On Monday, Horry County businesses will begin collecting the 1 percent tax for RIDE III, the county's nearly $600 million road-building program.
President Donald Trump is a day away, having served 99 out of the milestone of 100 days as the country's commander-in-chief.
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.
