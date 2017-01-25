Officials discuss fruition of Nance Plaza redevelopment plans

Troy scored four runs in the third inning and that was all either team could muster as the Trojans took a 4-0 decision from Coastal Carolina Friday night at Springs Brooks Stadium.More >>
Troy scored four runs in the third inning and that was all either team could muster as the Trojans took a 4-0 decision from Coastal Carolina Friday night at Springs Brooks Stadium.More >>
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation said they will begin work to repave the U.S. 17 backgate overpass near the S.C. 707 exit in the next two weeks.More >>
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation said they will begin work to repave the U.S. 17 backgate overpass near the S.C. 707 exit in the next two weeks.More >>
For visitors and residents, this is the last weekend until the fall to take those four-legged companions to some of the area’s beaches.More >>
For visitors and residents, this is the last weekend until the fall to take those four-legged companions to some of the area’s beaches.More >>
On Monday, Horry County businesses will begin collecting the 1 percent tax for RIDE III, the county's nearly $600 million road-building program.More >>
On Monday, Horry County businesses will begin collecting the 1 percent tax for RIDE III, the county's nearly $600 million road-building program.More >>
President Donald Trump is a day away, having served 99 out of the milestone of 100 days as the country’s commander-in-chief.More >>
President Donald Trump is a day away, having served 99 out of the milestone of 100 days as the country’s commander-in-chief.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.More >>
Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.More >>
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.More >>
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.More >>
Authorities with the Polk County Sheriff's Office are expected to hold a news conference Friday afternoon about the two missing children whose mother was found dead Thursday.More >>
Authorities with the Polk County Sheriff's Office are expected to hold a news conference Friday afternoon about the two missing children whose mother was found dead Thursday.More >>
Deputies say they were called to a town home around 11:20 p.m. on Sandal Brook Road in Indian Land, where they found a 25-year-old man who said he had just been robbed at gunpoint.More >>
Deputies say they were called to a town home around 11:20 p.m. on Sandal Brook Road in Indian Land, where they found a 25-year-old man who said he had just been robbed at gunpoint.More >>