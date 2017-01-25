Horry County grand jury indicts mother accused of leaving baby in dumpster

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A woman accused of leaving a newborn baby in a Myrtle Beach dumpster in 2015 has been formally indicted by a grand jury.

According to a true bill filed Jan. 25 with the Horry County Clerk of Courts, Shelby Harper Taylor, 25, faces a charge of attempted homicide by child abuse.

Police previously said when they arrived at an apartment complex at 500 Fairway Village Drive on April 9, 2015, they located what appeared to be a female infant that had been put inside a trash bag and placed in the community dumpster in front of the complex.

According to police, the child appeared to be alive, "freshly born" and covered in blood and afterbirth.

After pictures of Taylor were distributed via social media, she turned herself in to police and was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Previously, a grand jury indicted Taylor for attempted murder on May 29, 2015, according to the Horry County Public Index. The records show no other court action had taken place since.

