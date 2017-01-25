TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes blocked on I-95 in Dillon County due to traffic crash

DILLON, SC (WMBF) – All lanes of Interstate 95 near mile marker 179 southbound in Dillon County are blocked due to a traffic crash.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website, it is listed as a collision with injuries and occurred at 4:38 p.m. Wednesday.

SCHP Lance Cpl. Sonny Collins said an initial crash happened on I-95 under a work zone, which caused traffic to back up quickly.

Then, a second incident occurred after a semi-trailer rear-ended another vehicle and caused a chain reaction which ultimately involved four vehicles, according to Collins.

One person was flown from the scene by a medical helicopter, Collins said.

