Two charged in Darlington Street shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Two men have been taken into custody and charged in connection with a shooting on Darlington Street in Florence on Jan. 17.

According to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Shyheim Taleke Smith, 22, and Gerry Famic Humbert, 20, both of Florence, each face a charge of attempted murder.

The two are accused of pulling up beside the victim’s vehicle and firing multiple rounds from a handgun at the individual, the release stated.

According to law enforcement, the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds. They are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

