Spirit Airlines announced nonstop service from Hartford, CT to MYR

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)-On Wednesday Spirit Airlines announced plans for new nonstop service from Hartford Connecticut’s Brandley International Airport (BDL) to Myrtle Beach (MYR). Seasonal service is slated to begin April 27, 2017. Flights will leave MYR four days a week: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday.

“The addition of Hartford, CT service will allow even more people to conveniently travel between the New England region and the Grand Strand,” said Scott Van Moppes, director of airports for Horry County. With the addition of Hartford (BDL), Spirit Airlines now offers nonstop service from 17 markets to Myrtle Beach (MYR).

Brad Dean, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce feels that this “plays a significant role in helping us achieve the goal of 20 million visitors to the area by 2020.”

Tickets are now on sale at www.spirit.com

Copyright 2017 WMBF News All Rights Reserved