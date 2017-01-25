Horry police warning Hispanic community after three robberies in two days

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Imgae of a black Dodge pick-up truck, which is what the suspects are believed to be driving. (Source: Horry County Police)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are warning residents in Socastee and Myrtle Beach, especially the Hispanic community, about three robberies that occurred Monday and Tuesday evening.

At about 7:30 p.m. Monday, two masked men robbed the El Super Mini Super Market on Socastee Boulevard, as well as the customers in that store, according to a news release from the department.

Diana Arroyo said this was the fourth time her store has been robbed in seven years. What set this one apart was the criminals came prepared.

"Two armed black males came through the back of the store, which is alarming because in the past they always came through the front," said Arroyo."So they were basically waiting for whoever came out of that door, because we usually keep those doors locked."

On Tuesday at about 8:30 p.m., two masked men robbed several Hispanic men standing outside a residence on Ranchette Circle, the release states.

Then at 9 p.m., two masked men robbed a Hispanic family as they parked their car at a home on Emory Road, according to law enforcement officials.

While no one was injured in these robberies, the men are considered armed and dangerous. Police want to alert everyone in the area, and especially the Hispanic community, that they should remain alert, exercise caution and report anyone or anything suspicious to (843) 248-1520.

The men will be traveling in a black or dark-color extended cab Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by a third person, police said.

Police describe the suspects as two black males, one about 5 feet 10 inches tall, and the other about 5 feet 6 inches tall. They were dressed similarly in black hooded sweatshirts and wore bandanas over their faces. One of them was carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information about the involved vehicle or the suspects is asked to contact the tip line at (843) 915-8477.

