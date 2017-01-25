Marion police attempt to identify Walmart fraud suspect

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation said they will begin work to repave the U.S. 17 backgate overpass near the S.C. 707 exit in the next two weeks.More >>
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation said they will begin work to repave the U.S. 17 backgate overpass near the S.C. 707 exit in the next two weeks.More >>
On Friday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that would roll back restrictions on offshore oil and natural gas drilling.More >>
On Friday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that would roll back restrictions on offshore oil and natural gas drilling.More >>
Construction is happening on South Irby Street on the 120,000-square-foot new Florence County Judicial Center. The $43 million project is the newest landmark people will notice heading into downtown.More >>
Construction is happening on South Irby Street on the 120,000-square-foot new Florence County Judicial Center. The $43 million project is the newest landmark people will notice heading into downtown.More >>
A Hartsville man has been sentence to life in prison after pleading guilty to murder for the death of a 21-month old girl in Hartsville in December 2013. Timothy Oneal Sanders was sentenced Friday for the death of Madison Dolford, who died from a single gunshot wound at a home in Hartsville on December 3, 2013, confirmed Fourth Circuit Deputy Solicitor Kernard Redmond.More >>
A Hartsville man has been sentence to life in prison after pleading guilty to murder for the death of a 21-month old girl in Hartsville in December 2013. Timothy Oneal Sanders was sentenced Friday for the death of Madison Dolford, who died from a single gunshot wound at a home in Hartsville on December 3, 2013, confirmed Fourth Circuit Deputy Solicitor Kernard Redmond.More >>
The Horry County Council is hosting a workshop next week to hear from the public on a proposed ordinance that would prohibit firing guns in the county’s more densely populated areas.More >>
The Horry County Council is hosting a workshop next week to hear from the public on a proposed ordinance that would prohibit firing guns in the county’s more densely populated areas.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
China's foreign ministry has refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.More >>
China's foreign ministry has refused to confirm or deny U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assertion that Beijing has threatened to impose unilateral sanctions on North Korea if it conducts further nuclear tests.More >>
Police records released Friday detail the frantic and heartbreaking moments Blanchester police found a woman being held captive in a pit in her neighbor's backyard shed.More >>
Police records released Friday detail the frantic and heartbreaking moments Blanchester police found a woman being held captive in a pit in her neighbor's backyard shed.More >>
Deputies say they were called to a town home around 11:20 p.m. on Sandal Brook Road in Indian Land, where they found a 25-year-old man who said he had just been robbed at gunpoint.More >>
Deputies say they were called to a town home around 11:20 p.m. on Sandal Brook Road in Indian Land, where they found a 25-year-old man who said he had just been robbed at gunpoint.More >>
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.More >>
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.More >>
Reaction to the insect's bite is quickly becoming one of the top cases handled by local allergy specialists.More >>
Reaction to the insect's bite is quickly becoming one of the top cases handled by local allergy specialists.More >>
A Baton Rouge judge has allowed a man just convicted of raping an 8-year-old girl to be released from jail to care for his sick mother.More >>
A Baton Rouge judge has allowed a man just convicted of raping an 8-year-old girl to be released from jail to care for his sick mother.More >>
Authorities with the Polk County Sheriff's Office are expected to hold a news conference Friday afternoon about the two missing children whose mother was found dead Thursday.More >>
Authorities with the Polk County Sheriff's Office are expected to hold a news conference Friday afternoon about the two missing children whose mother was found dead Thursday.More >>