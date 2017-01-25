Marion police attempt to identify Walmart fraud suspect

MARION, SC (WMBF) – Marion police are trying to identify a suspect who used Visa prepaid cards at the Walmart in Marion October 13, 2016, according to Marion Police Department’s press release.

The suspect is described as a white male who is about 5-foot-10-inch-tall to 6-foot-tall with a grey goatee.

He is also a person of interest for similar incidents for other agencies in the local area. He was last seen driving a newer model blue car, the release states.

