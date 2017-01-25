Report: Suspect arrested after shooting man who gave him ride home

MARION, SC (WMBF) – A suspect was arrested after he shot a man who gave him a ride home January 21, according to Marion Police Department’s press release.

A man was giving Joseph Demain Isreal a ride home. Once Isreal reached his destination, he shot the victim in the arm, took his wallet, and fled on foot, the release states.

The victim was treated at the hospital with non-life threatening issues.

Isreal is charged with armed robbery, pointing and presenting a firearm, discharging a firearm in the city limits, assault and battery 2nd-degree, and felon in possession of a firearm.

