Police bring dogs to shooting investigation at Carver Apartments

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Police are currently investigating a shooting incident at a Carver Apartments at the end of Spivey Ave., according to Myrtle Beach Police Department, Lt. Joey Crosby.

He said that the initial investigation revealed the suspect discharged a weapon. However, nobody was struck as a result of the shooting.

Officers arrested a male in connection to the shooting investigation, according to police.

Detectives and police are on the scene with dogs.

